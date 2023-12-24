England appoint West Indies legend as assistant coach for T20 World Cup 2024

This highly anticipated tournament will take place in the West Indies and USA from June 4 to 30 in 2024.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has appointed Kieron Pollard as an assistant coach for the men's team in the upcoming T20 World Cup. This highly anticipated tournament will take place in the West Indies and USA from June 4 to 30 in 2024.

Pollard, a seasoned cricketer who triumphed in the T20 World Cup with the West Indies team in 2012, boasts an impressive record of over 600 matches in the shortest format. Widely regarded as one of the game's finest all-rounders, his expertise and experience will undoubtedly be invaluable to the team's success.

"Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has been appointed to the England Men’s coaching team for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States.

"Pollard will join the England Men’s team specifically for the T20 World Cup as an assistant coach and to provide expertise of local conditions," the ECB informed in a statement.

Pollard's appointment comes less than a month after England's disastrous campaign in the 50-over ICC World Cup 2023 in India. Jos Buttler's team, who were the defending champions, crashed out in the league stage, finishing seventh with only 3 wins out of 9 ODIs.

Pollard has an impressive record of playing 637 T20s, with 101 of them being with the West Indies. His vast experience in the shortest format, coupled with his familiarity with the conditions in the Caribbean, will prove to be invaluable for Buttler's struggling white-ball teams. It is worth noting that England recently lost both an ODI and T20I series in the Windies this month.

This will be Pollard's second coaching stint, following his role as the batting coach for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He was appointed to this position last year after retiring from international cricket and the IPL.

