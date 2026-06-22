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England announce T20I squad for India series, Harry Brook retains captaincy charge: Check full squad

England have announced a 17-man squad for their upcoming T20I series against India with a maiden call-up for rising star Ben McKinney. Check out the complete squad here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 11:36 PM IST

England announce T20I squad for India series, Harry Brook retains captaincy charge: Check full squad
England announce 17-member squad for T20I series vs India. (Pic Credits: Instagram/englandcricket)
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England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against world champions India. Harry Brook has been named as the captain of the side, along with the inclusion of uncapped all-rounder James Coles. On the other hand, Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton miss the series due to respective injuries.

 

Talking about Coles' inclusion in the squad, Marcus North, England Men's national selector, said, ''James Coles is an exciting addition and has earned his place following his performance with the England Lions and in T20 competitions here and abroad during the past 12 months.''

 

England squad for T20I series vs India

 

Harry Brook (C)

Rehan Ahmed

Jofra Archer

Sonny Baker

Tom Banton

Jacob Bethell

Jos Buttler (WK)

James Coles

Jordan Cox

Sam Curran

Liam Dawson

Will Jacks

Saqib Mahmood

Adil Rashid

Phil Salt

Josh Tongue

Luke Wood

 

 

England vs India, T20I series: Full fixtures, timings and venues

 

July 1, 1st T20I England vs India - 10 PM IST (Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street)

July 4, 2nd T20I England vs India - 7 PM IST (Old Trafford, Manchester)

July 7, 3rd T20I England vs India - 10 PM IST (Trent Bridge, Nottingham)

July 9, 4th T20I England vs India - 7 PM IST (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

July 11, 5th T20I England vs India - 7 PM IST (The Rose Bowl, Southampton)

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