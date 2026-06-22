England announce T20I squad for India series, Harry Brook retains captaincy charge: Check full squad

CRICKET
England have announced a 17-man squad for their upcoming T20I series against India with a maiden call-up for rising star Ben McKinney. Check out the complete squad here.
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against world champions India. Harry Brook has been named as the captain of the side, along with the inclusion of uncapped all-rounder James Coles. On the other hand, Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton miss the series due to respective injuries.
Talking about Coles' inclusion in the squad, Marcus North, England Men's national selector, said, ''James Coles is an exciting addition and has earned his place following his performance with the England Lions and in T20 competitions here and abroad during the past 12 months.''
Harry Brook (C)
Rehan Ahmed
Jofra Archer
Sonny Baker
Tom Banton
Jacob Bethell
Jos Buttler (WK)
James Coles
Jordan Cox
Sam Curran
Liam Dawson
Will Jacks
Saqib Mahmood
Adil Rashid
Phil Salt
Josh Tongue
Luke Wood
July 1, 1st T20I England vs India - 10 PM IST (Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street)
July 4, 2nd T20I England vs India - 7 PM IST (Old Trafford, Manchester)
July 7, 3rd T20I England vs India - 10 PM IST (Trent Bridge, Nottingham)
July 9, 4th T20I England vs India - 7 PM IST (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)
July 11, 5th T20I England vs India - 7 PM IST (The Rose Bowl, Southampton)