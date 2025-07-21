England announce Playing XI for 4th Test against India, replace Shoaib Bashir with...

Two days ahead of the Manchester Test, England have announced their Playing XI for the 4th Test against India, with just one forces change. Check out the list below.

When Team India's management is leaving no stone unturned in figuring out the best squad for the upcoming Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, England have announced their Playing XI for the 4th Test. For the next game, England have made one forced change, you guessed it correctly, he is Shoaib Bashir, who suffered injury in the previous game at Lord's. Liam Dawson has replaced Bashir for the Manchester Test, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the series.

England's Playing XI for Manchester Test

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Ollie Pope

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Ben Stokes (C)

Jamie Smith (WK)

Liam Dawson

Chris Woakes

Brydon Carse

Jofra Archer

In a statement, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said, ''England Men have made one change to their XI for the Rothesay Fourth Test against India at Emirates Old Trafford, starting on Wednesday, July 23. Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson replaces the injured Shoaib Bashir. This will be Dawson’s first Test appearance since July 2017.''

For those late to the story, England spinner Shoaib Bashir sustained injury to his little finger of his left hand on Day 3 of the Lord's Test while bowling to Ravindra Jadeja. Due to this, he bowled just 5.5 overs in the 2nd innings of the game, but it was the lucky delivery for him which took the final wicket, Mohammed Siraj, of the Indian batting lineup, which took away the game from the touring nation.