England announce playing XI for 3rd Test against India, star pacer returns

England announce playing XI for 3rd Test against India, star pacer returns

CBSE issues advisory for students appearing in board exams in view of traffic restrictions in Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he rejected this multiple Oscar-winning film: 'I felt I was cheating and being dishonest...'

PM Modi inaugurates first Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

Zee Studios, Mahesh Manjrekar collaborate for Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath with high-octane drama, stellar performances

England announce playing XI for 3rd Test against India, star pacer returns

CBSE issues advisory for students appearing in board exams in view of traffic restrictions in Delhi

Harmful effects of drinking water in plastic bottles

7 health benefits of black cardamom

Soaked superfoods to eat on empty stomach to promote weight loss and immunity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Zee Studios, Mahesh Manjrekar collaborate for Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath with high-octane drama, stellar performances

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he rejected this multiple Oscar-winning film: 'I felt I was cheating and being dishonest...'

Yash to play Lord Hanuman in Prasanth Varma's Jai HanuMan? Know the truth behind viral rumours

England announce playing XI for 3rd Test against India, star pacer returns

The series is currently tied at 1-1, following India's impressive comeback with a resounding 106-run victory in the second game.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 07:58 PM IST

England has announced their playing XI for the third Test against India at Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) stadium, starting on Thursday, February 15. England made one change to their lineup, bringing back Mark Wood into the side to replace off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who made his debut in the second Test in Visakhapatnam. This change means that England will be playing two pacers for the first time in the series, as Wood joins veteran James Anderson in the team. In the first two games, England had gone with three spinners and one fast bowler combination.

Bashir had an impressive debut, taking four wickets, with three coming in the first innings. However, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed performed better with the ball, and Joe Root filled in the off-spinner's role. Given the flat wicket in Rajkot, England decided to go with an extra pace option. Anderson was sensational in the second Test, taking five wickets and bringing his tally to 695. He will be hoping to add five more to reach the elusive 700 landmark.

Wood's inclusion provides England with an X-factor, which they might need if the wicket doesn't wear down enough in 3-4 days. The rest of the lineup remains the same, although England hopes for more runs from their middle-order, especially former captain Joe Root, who has scored 29, 2, 5, and 16 in the first two matches.

The series is currently tied at 1-1, following India's impressive comeback with a resounding 106-run victory in the second game. As we look ahead, the upcoming third Test holds immense significance for the overall outcome of the series.

England playing XI for Rajkot Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Mark Wood

