England announce 15-member squad for 5th Test against India, 31-year-old all-rounder returns after 3 years, his name is...

Ahead of the 5th and last Test in the 5-match series against India, the home side have announced its 15-member squad, wherein an all-rounder from Surrey is making a comeback to the squad.

England on Monday announced its 15-member squad for the 5th and last Test in the 5-match series against India, which is scheduled to be played at The Oval. For the upcoming game, the home side has made only one change and included a 31-year-old all-rounder from Surrey. Yes, you read it right! His name is Jamie Overton. In a statement, issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), it stated, ''The England Men's selection panel has added Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton to the squad for the Rothesay 5th Test match against India at Kia Oval, starting on Thursday, July 31.''

Who is Jamie Overton?

The 31-year-old all-rounder made his Test debut in 2022 against New Zealand, wherein he scored 97 runs and picked up two wickets. However, this is the only international Test match he has played so far in his career. Despite Overton being included in the squad, it is still uncertain whether he would be a part of the final Playing XI.

Meanwhile, in the white-ball format of the game, Jamie Overton has represented England in 6 ODIs and 12 T20Is matches so far, where he performed better in the bowling department rather than batting.

England's 15-member squad for The Oval Test

Ben Stokes (C)

Jamie Smith (WK)

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Jacob Bethell

Harry Brook

Ollie Pope

Joe Root

Jamie Overton

Gus Atkinson

Liam Dawson

Brydon Carse

Jofra Archer

Josh Tongue

Chris Woakes