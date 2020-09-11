England and Australia gear up for historic 150th ODI

Headlines

IND vs WI 2023: Top batting performances by Indian players in West Indies

Watch: Telangana woman fights robber, foils theft attempt; video goes viral

The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar-starrer to hit theatres on this date

OMG 2 dialect coach Vikram Pratap says Pankaj Tripathi taught him how to live life: 'I really observed...'

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply at ssc.nic.in, salary offered up to Rs 1,12,000

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs WI 2023: Top batting performances by Indian players in West Indies

Watch: Telangana woman fights robber, foils theft attempt; video goes viral

The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar-starrer to hit theatres on this date

10 fish that can survive without oxygen 

Benefits of drinking water

10 foods to eat if you have arthritis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Watch: Beas River Flowing In Full Spate In Mandi, Himachal Pradesh As Downpour Continues

The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar-starrer to hit theatres on this date

OMG 2 dialect coach Vikram Pratap says Pankaj Tripathi taught him how to live life: 'I really observed...'

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Badshah to interact with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika

HomeCricket

Cricket

England and Australia gear up for historic 150th ODI

England and Australia will square off in an ODI for the 150th time in the first match at Old Trafford and this will be the first time that such a feat will be achieved.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 11, 2020, 04:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

England and Australia have been traditional rivals ever since the game of cricket came into existence. The first Test match was played in 1877 between the two sides in Melbourne and their rivalry has constituted the Ashes contest. England and Australia’s fierce rivalry in cricket is considered one of the marquee contests and it has seen cricket’s stature been redefined over and over again. Now, in 2020, England and Australia are all set to achieve yet another record this time in the limited overs format of the game.

The first ODI between England and Australia from Old Trafford Manchester will be the 150th time England and Australia square off in an ODI. This will make this rivalry only the third such to have contested 150 or more matches. Asian powerhouses India and Sri Lanka top the list with 159 encounters, while Pakistan and Sri Lanka have battled it out on 155 occasions. Not surprisingly, Australia have played the most ODIs against four other nations apart from England.

Australia have played 140 ODIs against West Indies and India while against New Zealand, they have played 138 ODIs followed by Pakistan with 104

Deep history

Australia and England played not just the first Test, but they also played the first ODI also in Melbourne in 1971. The ODI format was devised after the Test in Melbourne was abandoned due to rain for three days. A decision was taken by both the boards and an ODI was played which was seen by over 40,000 people. Australia went on to win the match easily.

Since then, in 149 ODIs, Australia holds a comfortable head-to-head record of 82-62 with two ties and three no results. Even in ICC ODI World Cups, Australia has a 6-3 head-to-head advantage against England. However, in the 2019 ICC World Cup, England successfully managed to break 27 years of a hoodoo as they knocked Australia out of the tournament in the semi-final.

Australia have won the ICC Cricket World Cup five times and the Champions Trophy twice, with only India matching up with two Champions Trophy wins. Australia is the only country to win the World Cup in every continent played. They also have a superior head-to-head record against every nation barring South Africa, whom they trail by 48-51 in head-to-head meetings.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Don't think about the IPL': Ex-India opener questions Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill's exclusion for Ireland series

SBI Card allows RuPay credit card users to make UPI payments: Steps to link and use

Meet India's third richest man with net worth Rs 258000 crore, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Rinku Singh poses for picture with Rishabh Pant at NCA, shares heartwarming post

Viral video: Railway workers save dog trapped between tracks, internet says 'thankyou'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE