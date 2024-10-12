ENG vs SCO Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 17, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, England vs Scotland.

The England women's team is gearing up to face off against Scotland women in the 17th game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place on October 13 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Both teams will be looking to secure a win in order to improve their rankings in Group B.

Heather Knight and her team currently hold the third spot, having won both of their previous matches. A victory in this upcoming game could secure their spot in the semi-finals. On the other hand, the Scottish team is at the bottom of Group B after losing all three of their matches in the tournament. While they may be out of the knockout stage, they still have the opportunity to challenge the England women in the next game.

With England women in better form and a stronger head-to-head record, they are definitely the favorites in this match.

Match Details

England Women vs Scotland Women, 17th Match, Group B

Date & Time: Oct 13, 02:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

ENG-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce, Amy Jones

Batters: Lorna Jack, Olivia Bell, Heather Knight

All-rounders: Megan McColl, Chloe Abel, Natalie Sciver

Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood, Freya Kemp

ENG-W vs SCO-W My Dream11 Team

Sarah Bryce, Amy Jones, Lorna Jack, Olivia Bell, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Chloe Abel, Natalie Sciver, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood, Freya Kemp

