ENG-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa match 9

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza, southern Lebanon ahead of Oct 7 Hamas attack anniversary

Meet IIT-JEE topper with 334 marks in JEE Advanced, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year due to....

This star broke his marriage after 20 years, left children for unfinished affair with air hostess; then his wife...

This Indian company eyes role in NASA’s successor to International Space Station, it's not of Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani

iPhone 16 available in just Rs 27,000? Here's how you can grab this deal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza, southern Lebanon ahead of Oct 7 Hamas attack anniversary

Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza, southern Lebanon ahead of Oct 7 Hamas attack anniversary

This star broke his marriage after 20 years, left children for unfinished affair with air hostess; then his wife...

This star broke his marriage after 20 years, left children for unfinished affair with air hostess; then his wife...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with 334 marks in JEE Advanced, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year due to....

Meet IIT-JEE topper with 334 marks in JEE Advanced, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year due to....

These 7 Indian herbs will lower uric acid levels and prevent gout naturally

These 7 Indian herbs will lower uric acid levels and prevent gout naturally

7 stunning NASA images of dwarf planets in solar system

7 stunning NASA images of dwarf planets in solar system

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Malayalam movies

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Malayalam movies

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

ENG-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa match 9

ENG vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 9, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, England vs South Africa.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 06:35 AM IST

ENG-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa match 9
ENG-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The England women's team is gearing up to face off against the South African women in the 9th game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place on October 7 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Both teams secured victories in their opening matches and will be looking to maintain their winning momentum in this upcoming game.

In their first match, Heather Knight and her team successfully overcame Bangladesh. The Three Lions posted a total of 118/7 in their allotted 20 overs and managed to restrict the Bangla Tigers to just 97 runs, securing a 21-run victory. On the other hand, the Proteas women achieved a convincing 10-wicket win over West Indies in their opening game. Hayley Matthews and her team posted a total of 118/6 in their 20 overs, but the South African side chased down the target with 13 balls to spare.

Both teams will be aiming to build on their initial successes and put on a strong performance in this crucial match. 

Match Details

England Women vs South Africa Women, 9th Match, Group B

Date & Time: Oct 07, 06:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 

ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Heather Knight, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Charlie Dean, Nonkululeko Mlaba

ENG-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

Amy Jones, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Also read| IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets to earn two crucial points

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Is Israel planning to mount 'serious' attack on THIS Iranian Island?

Is Israel planning to mount 'serious' attack on THIS Iranian Island?

Israel: 1 killed, 9 injured at mass shooting at bus station in Beersheba

Israel: 1 killed, 9 injured at mass shooting at bus station in Beersheba

Meet Mukesh Ambani's closest aides who help him remain richest man in India, they are powerhouse behind Reliance's...

Meet Mukesh Ambani's closest aides who help him remain richest man in India, they are powerhouse behind Reliance's...

Hezbollah's successor, Hashem Safieddine, goes 'unreachable' after Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Hezbollah's successor, Hashem Safieddine, goes 'unreachable' after Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Bigg Boss 18: Know highest-paid contestants of Salman Khan’s reality show over the years

Bigg Boss 18: Know highest-paid contestants of Salman Khan’s reality show over the years

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement