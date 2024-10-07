ENG-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa match 9

The England women's team is gearing up to face off against the South African women in the 9th game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place on October 7 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Both teams secured victories in their opening matches and will be looking to maintain their winning momentum in this upcoming game.

In their first match, Heather Knight and her team successfully overcame Bangladesh. The Three Lions posted a total of 118/7 in their allotted 20 overs and managed to restrict the Bangla Tigers to just 97 runs, securing a 21-run victory. On the other hand, the Proteas women achieved a convincing 10-wicket win over West Indies in their opening game. Hayley Matthews and her team posted a total of 118/6 in their 20 overs, but the South African side chased down the target with 13 balls to spare.

Both teams will be aiming to build on their initial successes and put on a strong performance in this crucial match.

Match Details

England Women vs South Africa Women, 9th Match, Group B

Date & Time: Oct 07, 06:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Heather Knight, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Charlie Dean, Nonkululeko Mlaba

ENG-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

Amy Jones, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Nonkululeko Mlaba

