ENG-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza, southern Lebanon ahead of Oct 7 Hamas attack anniversary

Meet IIT-JEE topper with 334 marks in JEE Advanced, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year due to....

This star broke his marriage after 20 years, left children for unfinished affair with air hostess; then his wife...

This Indian company eyes role in NASA’s successor to International Space Station, it's not of Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani

iPhone 16 available in just Rs 27,000? Here's how you can grab this deal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza, southern Lebanon ahead of Oct 7 Hamas attack anniversary

Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza, southern Lebanon ahead of Oct 7 Hamas attack anniversary

This star broke his marriage after 20 years, left children for unfinished affair with air hostess; then his wife...

This star broke his marriage after 20 years, left children for unfinished affair with air hostess; then his wife...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with 334 marks in JEE Advanced, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year due to....

Meet IIT-JEE topper with 334 marks in JEE Advanced, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year due to....

These 7 Indian herbs will lower uric acid levels and prevent gout naturally

These 7 Indian herbs will lower uric acid levels and prevent gout naturally

7 stunning NASA images of dwarf planets in solar system

7 stunning NASA images of dwarf planets in solar system

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Malayalam movies

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Malayalam movies

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

ENG-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Check out all the details related to England vs South Africa match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in UAE.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 06:34 AM IST

ENG-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
ENG-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The England Women's (EN-W) and South Africa Women's (SA-W) teams are set to face off in the ninth match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. This highly anticipated match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on October 7 at 7:30 PM IST.

Both England and South Africa have kicked off their campaigns with impressive victories. England secured a 21-run win over Bangladesh in their first match, propelling them to the top of the Group B points table with a net run rate of +1.050.

Meanwhile, South Africa delivered a dominant performance against West Indies in their opening game. Led by Laura Wolvaardt, the South African team cruised to a 10-wicket victory, securing the second spot in the points table.

Pitch Report

In the four matches played in this tournament thus far, the team batting first has emerged victorious three times. As the tournament has progressed, the wicket appears to have slowed down, posing challenges for the team batting in the second innings.

Weather Report

The weather in Sharjah is forecasted to be warm and sunny during the game. Clear skies are expected with minimal chances of rain.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

England Women: AE Jones (wk), ME Bouchier, DN Wyatt, Alice Capsey, NR Sciver, HC Knight (C), DR Gibson, LCN Smith, S Glenn, CE Dean, S Ecclestone

South Africa Women: S Jafta (wk), L Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, S Luus, N de Klerk, M Kapp, T Brits, Annerie Dercksen, CL Tryon, N Mlaba, A Khaka

Also read| IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets to earn two crucial points

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Is Israel planning to mount 'serious' attack on THIS Iranian Island?

Is Israel planning to mount 'serious' attack on THIS Iranian Island?

Israel: 1 killed, 9 injured at mass shooting at bus station in Beersheba

Israel: 1 killed, 9 injured at mass shooting at bus station in Beersheba

Meet Mukesh Ambani's closest aides who help him remain richest man in India, they are powerhouse behind Reliance's...

Meet Mukesh Ambani's closest aides who help him remain richest man in India, they are powerhouse behind Reliance's...

Hezbollah's successor, Hashem Safieddine, goes 'unreachable' after Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Hezbollah's successor, Hashem Safieddine, goes 'unreachable' after Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Bigg Boss 18: Know highest-paid contestants of Salman Khan’s reality show over the years

Bigg Boss 18: Know highest-paid contestants of Salman Khan’s reality show over the years

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement