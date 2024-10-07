ENG-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Check out all the details related to England vs South Africa match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in UAE.

The England Women's (EN-W) and South Africa Women's (SA-W) teams are set to face off in the ninth match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. This highly anticipated match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on October 7 at 7:30 PM IST.

Both England and South Africa have kicked off their campaigns with impressive victories. England secured a 21-run win over Bangladesh in their first match, propelling them to the top of the Group B points table with a net run rate of +1.050.

Meanwhile, South Africa delivered a dominant performance against West Indies in their opening game. Led by Laura Wolvaardt, the South African team cruised to a 10-wicket victory, securing the second spot in the points table.

Pitch Report

In the four matches played in this tournament thus far, the team batting first has emerged victorious three times. As the tournament has progressed, the wicket appears to have slowed down, posing challenges for the team batting in the second innings.

Weather Report

The weather in Sharjah is forecasted to be warm and sunny during the game. Clear skies are expected with minimal chances of rain.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

England Women: AE Jones (wk), ME Bouchier, DN Wyatt, Alice Capsey, NR Sciver, HC Knight (C), DR Gibson, LCN Smith, S Glenn, CE Dean, S Ecclestone

South Africa Women: S Jafta (wk), L Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, S Luus, N de Klerk, M Kapp, T Brits, Annerie Dercksen, CL Tryon, N Mlaba, A Khaka

