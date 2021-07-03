ENG W vs IND W 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best Picks for England Women vs India Women match in Worcester

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 3rd ODI, England Women vs India Women Dream 11 Team Player List.

England women took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after they won the second game in Taunton by five wickets to a terrific all-rounder performance. Pacer Kate Cross took a five-wicket haul which helped her side restrict the visiting Indian team to just 221 runs in their 50 overs.

After which, the opener Lauren Winfield-Hill led the hosts' response with the bat. Even though, Indian bowlers were able to get into their middle-order with a few wickets, however, an unbeaten partnership between the newbie Sophia Dunkley and the veteran Katherine Brunt helped them chase the total down and thereby win the series. India will be hoping to salvage some pride by avoiding a whitewash and win the final match of the series.

Dream11 Prediction – England Women vs India Women – 3rd ODI in Worcester 2021

ENG W vs IND W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI

England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batsmen: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj

All-rounders: Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Katherine Brunt

ENG W vs IND W Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj(c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana

England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI My Dream11 Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Shafali Verma, Amy Jones, Mithali Raj, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley(c), Sophie Ecclestone(vc), Kate Cross, Katherine Brunt

England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI Match Details

The match begins at 3:30 PM IST and will take place at New Road, Worcester on Saturday, July 3. The match will be telecasted on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Squads

England Women: Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn, and Anya Shrubsole

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav