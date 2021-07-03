ENG W vs IND W 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best Picks for England Women vs India Women match in Worcester

Headlines

Ghoomer: Harsha Bhogle heaps praise on Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's sports drama, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

Ghoomer movie review: Balki knocks it out of the park with near-perfect storytelling; Saiyami, Abhishek are the MVPs

Virat Kohli shares beautiful picture with Anushka Sharma from their vacation, makes cafe recommendation

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in India: A Milestone for Big Tech

India's fastest woman sprinter Dutee Chand gets four-year ban for failing dope test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ghoomer: Harsha Bhogle heaps praise on Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's sports drama, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

Ghoomer movie review: Balki knocks it out of the park with near-perfect storytelling; Saiyami, Abhishek are the MVPs

Virat Kohli shares beautiful picture with Anushka Sharma from their vacation, makes cafe recommendation

7 yoga asanas to get rid of double chin, face fat

Asia Cup 2023: Man of the series in Asia Cup history

10 Indian snacks you can eat in weight loss journey 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Ghoomer: Harsha Bhogle heaps praise on Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's sports drama, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

Ghoomer movie review: Balki knocks it out of the park with near-perfect storytelling; Saiyami, Abhishek are the MVPs

OMG 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film holds well, mints Rs 85 crore in first week in India

HomeCricket

Cricket

ENG W vs IND W 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best Picks for England Women vs India Women match in Worcester

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 3rd ODI, England Women vs India Women Dream 11 Team Player List.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 03, 2021, 09:24 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

England women took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after they won the second game in Taunton by five wickets to a terrific all-rounder performance. Pacer Kate Cross took a five-wicket haul which helped her side restrict the visiting Indian team to just 221 runs in their 50 overs.

After which, the opener Lauren Winfield-Hill led the hosts' response with the bat. Even though, Indian bowlers were able to get into their middle-order with a few wickets, however, an unbeaten partnership between the newbie Sophia Dunkley and the veteran Katherine Brunt helped them chase the total down and thereby win the series. India will be hoping to salvage some pride by avoiding a whitewash and win the final match of the series.

Dream11 Prediction – England Women vs India Women – 3rd ODI in Worcester 2021

ENG W vs IND W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI

England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batsmen: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj

All-rounders: Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Katherine Brunt

ENG W vs IND W Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj(c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana

England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI My Dream11 Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Shafali Verma, Amy Jones, Mithali Raj, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley(c), Sophie Ecclestone(vc), Kate Cross, Katherine Brunt

England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI Match Details

The match begins at 3:30 PM IST and will take place at New Road, Worcester on Saturday, July 3. The match will be telecasted on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Squads

England Women: Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn, and Anya Shrubsole

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the man who got richer by Rs 3 lakh crore in one day, not from China, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, Musk

Uttarakhand: Landslides hit Jakhan village near Dehradun, 15 houses, 7 cowsheds collapsed

Ratan Tata’s half-brother Noel Tata’s Rs 2000 crore firm-led clothing brand to give tough competition to Reliance

'Aamir kitna overacting kiya': Mansoor Khan reveals SS Rajamouli's reaction to actor's performance in Laal Singh Chaddha

Amid OMG 2 success, Yami Gautam calls Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘first of a kind’, says ‘wish we could show it to…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE