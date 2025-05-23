Since the beginning of this decade, Root has captivated the cricketing world, and it's just a matter of time before he becomes the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

Joe Root made a significant mark in cricket history on the first day of the one-off Test match between England and Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham on Thursday (May 22), showcasing his impressive form in Test cricket. Stepping onto the field for his first red-ball match in 2025, Root came in to bat after a fantastic start from the hosts, with each of their top three batsmen scoring centuries. He managed to score 34 runs before being dismissed by Blessing Muzarabani.

During his innings, Root achieved a remarkable milestone by reaching 13,000 runs in Test cricket. This makes him the first English player to hit this landmark and only the fifth player in history, joining the ranks of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting, and Rahul Dravid.

Root accomplished this feat in just 153 matches and his 278th innings. He set a record for being the fastest player (in terms of matches) to reach this milestone, breaking a record that had stood for 12 years, previously held by Jacques Kallis. Interestingly, he is also the slowest player (in terms of innings) to achieve this legendary status. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the quickest by innings, while Root's achievement stands in stark contrast as the slowest by matches.

Since the beginning of this decade, Root has captivated the cricketing world, and it's just a matter of time before he becomes the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. For years, Sachin Tendulkar's record seemed unbreakable, but Root has emerged as a serious contender to surpass it. At 34 years old, many believe the England star has a few more years left in him, especially since his form shows no signs of waning.

Fastest to 13,000 runs in Tests (matches)

Joe Root (England) – 153*

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 159

Rahul Dravid (India) – 160

Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 162

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 163

Joe Root, the all-time leading run-scorer in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC), is poised to be a pivotal player for England in the upcoming months. His batting performance will be crucial as England prepares for a five-match home series against India, commencing on June 20 in Leeds.

Throughout this highly anticipated series, Root has the opportunity to not only solidify his position as the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket but also to become the first player to reach the remarkable milestone of 7,000 runs in WTC history.

