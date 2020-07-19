ENG vs WI: What happened when Dom Sibley accidentally put saliva on ball during Manchester Test

When England cricketer Dom Sibley's accidentally used his saliva to polish the ball, ICC's new COVID-19 safety protocols governing the use of saliva on a cricket ball came into practice during the fourth day of the 2nd Test match between the Three Lions and West Indies on Sunday (July 19).

As soon as Sibley admitted his mistake, on-field umpires - Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth - immediately came together to examine the ball.

After a brief talk, Gough took out a disinfectant wipe to rubbed down the ball before handing it over to the English pacer Dominic Bess, who had already picked up the valuable wicket of Alzarri Joseph when play resumed earlier today in Manchester.

As per ICC's in-match protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players can only use their sweat to shine the ball.

The usage of saliva is considered a potential carrier of the coronavirus, so the usage of that has been strictly prohibited to maintain health protocols.

Wet weather across the city of Manchester had dismissed the start of play on Day 3 of the second Test match between the two sides.

Amid all this, Jofra Archer has been fined and could be available to play the final Test. Archer was ruled out of the ongoing Test for breaking the bio-secure bubble in between the last Test and this one.

As for the day two action, it had come to a halt in Manchester. West Indies trail by 437 runs in the second Test after the hosts declared their first innings on 469-9 in 162 overs.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite and Alzarri Joseph remained unbeaten on 6 and 14 runs respectively at stumps.

Sam Curran picked up an early wicket of John Campbell, who returned after scoring just 12 runs.