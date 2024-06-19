Twitter
Cricket

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 42 to be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 05:34 PM IST

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024
As the Super-8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2024 get underway, fans are eagerly anticipating the thrilling action that is set to unfold. The world's top teams are competing for the prestigious title, with a highly anticipated match between two former champions taking place in St. Lucia. Hosts West Indies will face off against current titleholders England in what promises to be a clash of titans.

England faced a rocky start to the tournament, managing just one point from their first two matches. However, impressive victories over Namibia and Oman saw them secure a spot in the next round. A crucial win by Australia over Scotland also played a role in England's advancement, highlighting the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

West Indies are renowned for their explosive batting lineup and formidable bowling attack, making them a formidable force in the T20 format. With a talented roster of players, West Indies have emerged as strong contenders for the title after finishing at the top of their group undefeated. Their depth of talent and experience make them a team to watch as they aim to secure their third T20 World Cup title.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated ENG vs WI match is set to take place at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. The game is slated to kick off at 6 AM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown between ENG and WI live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Pitch report

In the ongoing tournament, teams batting first have emerged victorious in two out of the three matches played at the venue. The average first innings score at this location has been 199, with Australia holding the record for the highest target chased at 181.

Weather report

The weather forecast for St. Lucia is rather bleak, with a 12% chance of rain. Humidity levels are anticipated to remain at around 81%, while the temperature is expected to reach 28 degrees Celsius. Additionally, winds are forecasted to blow at approximately 24 km/h.

Predicted playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Obed McCoy/Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Also read| Mohammad Rizwan's 'India' comment on Haris Rauf's public fight sparks major controversy, netizens react

