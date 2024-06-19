ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs West Indies Super 8 match

ENG vs WI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 42 between England and West Indies.

England is set to face off against West Indies in the 42nd match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. In Group B, England secured the second spot with two wins out of four matches, while West Indies dominated Group C with a flawless record of four wins in as many matches.

In their most recent match, England emerged victorious over Namibia by a margin of 41 runs, with Harry Brook making a significant contribution of 47 runs. On the other hand, West Indies triumphed over Afghanistan by a substantial 104 runs, thanks to Nicholas Pooran's impressive knock of 98 runs.

Historically, these two teams have clashed in this format 29 times, with England emerging victorious in 12 encounters and West Indies in 17.

Match Details

England vs West Indies, 42nd Match, Super 8 Group 2

Date & Time: Jun 19, 08:30 PM LOCAL (20 Jun 6AM IST)

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jos Butler (vc), Nicholas Pooran, Philip Salt

Batters: Brandon King

All-rounders: Andre Russell (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran



Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Alzaari Joseph, Akeal Hosein

ENG vs WI My dream11 team

Jos Butler, Nicholas Pooran (c), Philip Salt, Brandon King, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Alzaari Joseph, Akeal Hosein (vc), Gudakesh Motie

