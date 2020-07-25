ENG vs WI: Stuart Broad hits joint 3rd quickest fifty for England in Test cricket

Stuart Broad on Saturday (July 25) struck the joint third-fastest half-century for England in Test cricket.

The veteran pacer achieved this landmark during day two of the third and final Test match between England and West Indies at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

Broad rained hell on the Windies pacers during his short stay at the crease and smashed 62 runs in just 45 balls and helped drive England to 369 runs in the first innings after Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel's wreaked havoc at the start of the game.

Broad's half-century came in just 33 deliveries. Former cricketer Ian Botham tops the chart for England having scored a half-century in Test in just 28 balls.

Has Stuart Broad's innings put England back on top?#ENGvWIpic.twitter.com/glxV8UKN0O — ICC (@ICC) July 25, 2020

Former cricketers Allan Lamb and Andrew Flintoff have also smashed a half-century in 33 balls.

Earlier in the day West Indies spearhead Roach became the first Windies bowler to take 200 wickets since Curtly Ambrose in 1994 in Test.

Roach also picked up 50 Test wickets against England during the game.