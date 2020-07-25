ENG vs WI: Kemar Roach becomes first West Indies bowler to bag 200 Test wickets in 26 years

Windies pacer Kemar Roach engraved his name in the history books when he picked up his 200th Test wicket on Saturday (July 25) during day two of the England vs West Indies 3rd Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Roach has been in streaming hot form with the ball for the visitors throughout this series and has caused all the English batsmen trouble with his rocket deliveries.

When action resumed for day two at Old Trafford, Roach and Shannon Gabriel gave West Indies the perfect start early in the morning.

After Shannon dismissed Ollie Pope (91) and Jos Buttler (67) in his back-to-back overs, the 32-year-old joined his country in the wickets by delivering a double blow in quick successions to England.

First, it was Chris Woakes (1) then Jofra Archer (3) who fell victim to Roach's attacking bowling.

With this, he also became the 9th West Indies bowler to bag 200 Test wickets in their history in over 26 years.

England wickets continue to tumble! Archer becomes Roach's th wicket of the innings #ENGvWI SCORECARD https://t.co/cyr5kcI2bj pic.twitter.com/PG7NNxNZG4 — ICC (@ICC) July 25, 2020

Playing XIâ€‹:

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel