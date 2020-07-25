ENG vs WI: Joe Root now owner of an unwanted record after run-out dismissal in Manchester Test

English skipper Joe Root is now the owner of an unwanted record after he was run-out during the day one of the England vs West Indies 3rd Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday (July 24).

The homes side got off to a terrible start after Kemar Roach dismissed Dominic Sibley for a duck in the very first over, resulting in Root walking out to join Rory Burns in the middle.

However, his stay at the crease lasted of just 59 balls when Roston Chase pulled off a smart run-out to send the England captain back to the dressing room.

This was also his second consecutive run-out dismissal in the past four days.

The 29-year-old managed to score just 17 runs as the Three Lions lost a key wicket early in the critical series decider.

With that dismissal, Root is now English's most run-out Test captain. He has been dismissed via the run out four times since taking over the charge and subsequently broke a 118-year-old record of former English skipper Archie MacLaren's record.

On the day, Windies had won the toss and invited England to bat first. After losing Sibley and Root in quick successions, Rory Burns, along with Ben Stokes stitched a brief 45-run stand before Roach provided the breakthrough by bowling Stokes with England at 92/3.

Burns too departed after scoring a half-century with England reeling at 122/4. Pope and Jos Buttler then played cautiously to consolidate the home side's innings.

Pope also scored a half-century after hitting a cover drive for four. Meanwhile, Buttler smashed two sixes off Rahkeem Cornwall to take England past 200. The right-handed batsman got to his first Test half-century since last year's Ashes.

Pope and Buttler will resume their innings from 91 and 56 runs, respectively on day two.