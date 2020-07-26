ENG vs WI: Jason Holder enters elite club after completing 2000 Test runs and 100+ wickets
Captain Jason Holder claimed yet another milestone as he completed 2000 Test runs and even 100+ wickets at Old Trafford, Manchester.
In the third and final Test between England and West Indies, the Caribbean captain Jason Holder claimed yet another milestone as he completed 2000 Test runs and even 100+ wickets at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Holder - who scored 46 in the first innings - became the 38th West Indies batsman to complete 2000 Test runs. Holder was the pick of the batsmen for the Windies as England speedster Stuart Broad dismantled the visitors batting line-up.
The tall all-rounder also entered the elite club of to amass 2000-plus Test runs and 100-plus wickets. He's the third Windies cricketer after Sir Garry Sobers (8032 runs and 235 wickets) and Carl Hooper (5762 runs and 114 wickets) to enter this unique club. Holder, playing his 43rd Test, has amassed 2000 runs and 115 wickets.
Here are the players with 2000+ runs & 100+ wickets in Tests for each team:
England: Wilfred Rhodes, Trevor Bailey, Tony Greig, Ian Botham, Andrew Flintoff, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali.
Australia: Keith Miller, Richie Benaud, Shane Warne, Mitchell Johnson
South Africa: Trevor Goddard, Shaun Pollock, Jacques Kallis
West Indies: Garry Sobers, Carl Hooper, Jason Holder
New Zealand: Richard Hadlee, Chris Cairns, Daniel Vettori
India: Veenu Mankad, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, R Ashwin
Pakistan: Imran Khan, Wasim Akram
Sri Lanka: Chaminda Vaas
Bangladesh: Shakib-al-Hasan.