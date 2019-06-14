ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 19- Best picks for England vs West Indies in Cricket World Cup today

Dream11 Prediction- England vs West Indies

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England vs West Indies World Cup match today at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday, June 14.

ENG vs WI Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow and Shai Hope are both in good form and good options.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle and Joe Root are must haves in your Dream11 team.

Allrounders: Ben Stokes and Andre Russell (if fit) are the best allrounders in these two sides.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell will the ones to watch out for with the ball.

ENG vs WI My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope, Johnny Bairstow (C), Chris Gayle, Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas.

ENG vs WI Dotball Team Player List

Shai Hope (C), Johnny Bairstow, Nicolas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jason Holder, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Sheldon Cottrell.

ENG vs WI Probable Playing 11

England (ENG) Playing 11 (Probable): Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(WK), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali.

West Indies (WI) Playing 11 (Probable): Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(WK), Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(C), Carlos Brathwaithe, Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas.

West Indies vs England (Teams)

England (ENG): Eoin Morgan (C), Johnny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

West Indies (WI): Jason Holder(C), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas

ENG vs WI: Match Details

This is the 19th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.

