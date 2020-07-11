ENG vs WI: Ben Stokes now second-fastest all-rounder to achieve Test double of 4000 runs and 150 wickets

England's stand-in skipper Ben Stokes became the second-fastest all-rounder on Friday (July 10) to score 4000 runs and bag 150 wickets in Test cricket.

Stokes achieved this feat during England's first Test against West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

After dismissing Windies batsman Alzarri Joseph, Stokes joined former England all-rounder Ian Botham and four other greats of the sport in the club of 4000 Test runs and 150-plus wickets.

He finished the day with the impressive figures of 4-49 in his 14 overs, which also includes five maiden overs.



The 29-year-old cricketer achieved the milestone in just 64 games with only former West Indies legend Gary Sobers ahead of him, who achieved it in 63 Tests.

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, India's Kapil Dev and ex-New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori have all achieved the feat too.

Earlier during the first innings, Stokes played an instrumental knock of 43 runs and guided his side to 204 runs.



West Indies, in response, were wrapped up for 318 after taking a 110-run lead.

England will once again resume play from 15/0 on day four later today with Rory Burns and Dom Sibley unbeaten on 10 and 5 runs respectively.