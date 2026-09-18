ENG vs SL: Jos Buttler creates T20 history, becomes first batter to cross 15,000-run mark

Jos Buttler has created T20 cricket history by becoming the first batter to breach the 15,000-run mark in the format. The England white-ball star reached the landmark during his latest T20 appearance, adding another major milestone to his prolific career.

Jos Buttler made history at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff during the second T20I against Sri Lanka. He passed Kieron Pollard to become the top run-scorer in T20 cricket, cementing his place as one of the game’s best. Buttler hit this milestone with a 30-run knock that helped England chase down 145 and secure the series.

But that’s not all—Buttler is now the first player ever to hit 15,000 runs in T20 cricket. Those runs come with a solid average of 35.46 and an impressive strike rate of 147.46. Over his 17-year career, he’s picked up 9 centuries and 107 fifties along the way.

Here’s where the top T20 run-getters stand:

- Jos Buttler (England) — 15,000 runs*

- Kieron Pollard (West Indies) — 14,999

- Alex Hales (England) — 14,581

- Chris Gayle (West Indies) — 14,562

- David Warner (Australia) — 14,284

England’s dominance over Sri Lanka just keeps growing. With this win, England has now beaten Sri Lanka 14 times in a row. Sri Lankan cricket hasn’t been the same for a while, and these matches have mostly been one-sided. Both games in this series went England’s way—first, a 119-run win after Sri Lanka collapsed chasing 255. In the second match, Sri Lanka batted first but could only manage 145 for 9, which England chased down comfortably.

It’s hard to see Sri Lanka stopping England at this point; they face the threat of a series whitewash. The last T20I will take place at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on September 19. After that, England and Sri Lanka are set to play a three-match ODI series, before Sri Lanka heads off to compete in the Asian Games in Japan.

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