ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 27: Best picks for England vs Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup today

Dream11 Prediction- Sri Lanka vs England

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England vs Sri Lanka World Cup match today at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 21.

ENG vs SL Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow and Kusal Perera are must-haves in the side. Jos Buttler is also a great scorer.

Batsmen: Joe Root, James Vince, Eoin Morgan and Lahiru Thirimanne are the best batsmen in the two sides.

Allrounders: Chris Woakes is very useful allrounder to have.

Bowlers: Lasith Malinga, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer and Nuwan Pradeep will the ones to watch out for with the ball.

ENG vs SL My Dream11 Team

Kusal Perera, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Joe Root (C), Eoin Morgan, James Vince (VC), Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lasith Malinga, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer.

ENG vs SL Dotball Team Player List

James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Root (VC), Thisara Perera, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Nuwan Pradeep.

ENG vs SL Probable Playing 11

England (ENG) Playing 11 (Probable): James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid.

Sri Lanka (SL) Playing 11 (Probable): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis(WK), Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, and Lastih Malinga.

Sri Lanka vs England (Teams)

England (ENG) Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

Sri Lanka (SL) Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay

ENG vs SL: Match Details

This is the 27th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Headingley in Leeds. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.

