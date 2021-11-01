ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction: Best picks for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, England vs Sri Lanka match in Sharjah

If England were considered one of the favourites before the start of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, they are now one of the top contenders for the trophy because of how ruthless and brutal they have been. They have looked one of the most all-round teams of the competition with their bowlers blowing away the opposition's top orders in the powerplay and their top-order ripping apart the other sides' bowling attacks.

However, if any ground could become a hurdle in their fantastic campaign is the slow surface of Sharjah and one opposition that could exploit that in the best way possible is Sri Lanka, who already have played three matches at the venue. With the World No 2 spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga and a mystery spinner in Maheesh Theekshana in their ranks, they would be hoping to strangle their explosive batting line-up.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Kusal Perera, Jos Buttler, Pathum Nissanka, Jason Roy, Charith Asalanka, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tymal Mills, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, November 1. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal