ENG vs SL 3rd T20I Dream11 predictions: Best picks for England vs Sri Lanka match at Southampton

The third and final T20I between England and Sri Lanka is all set to take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. The host have had an upper hand in the T20I series winning two of the three.

England, with their bowlers stepping up to the fore, have already sealed a series win and will be eyeing a clean sweep. However, the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan will need to up their game with the bat as players Liam Livingstone and Sam Billings continue to impress.

As for Sri Lanka, they have impressed in patches but the results suggest otherwise. Their batting order has not been up to the mark, but their bowlers have done well on both occasions. Kusal Perera and co. will be looking to avoid a series whitewash and all eyes will be on Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been best with the ball.

Dream11 Prediction – England vs Sri Lanka – 3rd T20I in Southampton 2021

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: K Perera, J Bairstow

Batsmen: L Livingstone, K Mendis, E Morgan, D Malan

All-rounders: W Hasaranga

Bowlers: A Rashid, I Udana, M Wood, and D Chameera

ENG vs SL Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali/David Willey, and Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (c), Avishka Fernando/Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya and Binura Fernando

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I My Dream11 Playing XI

K Perera, J Bairstow (C), L Livingstone, K Mendis, E Morgan, D Malan, W Hasaranga (VC), A Rashid, I Udana, M Wood, and D Chameera

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Match Details

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST and will take place at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on Saturday, June 26. The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama