ENG vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 predictions: Best picks for England vs Sri Lanka match at Bristol

ENG vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 3rd ODI, England vs Sri Lanka Dream 11 Team Player List.

England and Sri Lanka will be facing each other in the third and final ODI match of the series. It is essentially a dead rubber match with the first two being comfortably won by the English team.

In the first match, Sri Lanka managed a total of 185 runs, which England chased with the loss of five wickets. In the second, however, the visitors scored 241 runs but the England batting unit responded and chased the target with seven overs to spare.

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Joe Root, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Dasun Shanaka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Moeen Ali, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Tom Curran, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

ENG vs SL Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, George Garton, Tom Curran

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c)(wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando

Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Moeen Ali, Dhananjaya de Silva, Tom Curran, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Match Details

The match begins at 3:30 PM IST and will take place at County Ground, Bristol on Sunday, July 4. The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama.