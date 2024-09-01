ENG vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root scripts history, breaks Alastair Cook's record to become....

Cricket
On Saturday, batter Joe Root surpassed Alastair Cook to become the player with the most Test centuries for England, reaching a total of 34 during day three of the second Test against Sri Lanka.
Root achieved his second century in the same match, scoring 102 in the second innings following his impressive knock of 143 in the first innings.
England concluded their second innings at Lord’s with a total of 251 runs, setting Sri Lanka a challenging target of 483 to win the second test and potentially level the three-match series.
Joe Root's 34th Test century has elevated him to an exclusive group of elite batsmen. By achieving this milestone, he has now joined the ranks of legendary cricketers such as Younis Khan, Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, and Mahela Jayawardene in terms of Test centuries. It is worth noting that only five cricketers have scored more Test centuries than Root.
Most Hundreds in Test Cricket
51 Sachin Tendulkar, India
45 Jacques Kallis, South Africa/ICC
41 Ricky Ponting, Australia
38 Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka
36 Rahul Dravid, India/ICC
34 Sunil Gavaskar, India
34 Brian Lara, West Indies
34 Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka
34 Younis Khan, Pakistan
34* -Joe Root, England
33 Alastair Cook, England
Most Test hundreds for England
34 - Joe Root
33 - Alastair Cook
23 - Kevin Pietersen
22 - Wally Hammond
22 - Colin Cowdrey
22 - Geoffrey Boycott
22 - Ian Bell
50 or more hundred in international cricket
100 - Sachin Tendulkar
80 - Virat Kohli
71 - Ricky Ponting
63 - Kumar Sangakkara
62 - Jacques Kallis 55 - Hashim Amla
54 - Mahela Jayawardene
53 - Brian Lara
50 - Joe Root
