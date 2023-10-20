ENG vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

Check out all the details related to England vs South Africa match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Mumbai

England and South Africa are scheduled to face each other in the twelfth game of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (October 21). England faced a disappointing 69-run loss to Afghanistan in Delhi in the tournament's opening match. Additionally, England has lost two out of their three games and currently holds the fifth position on the points table.

Contrastingly, South Africa initiated the tournament with a remarkable win against Sri Lanka and continued their success with a convincing victory over the five-time World Cup champions, Australia.

Weather report

Saturday, October 21, There is no possibility of rain but the weather in the Financial Capital will be very hot.

Live streaming details

ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: When is the England vs South Africa match to be played?

England vs South Africa match will be played on Saturday, October 20.

ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: At what time England vs South Africa match will be played?

The England vs South Africa match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: Where will the England vs South Africa match be played?

The England vs South Africa match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs South Africa match?

The live telecast of the England vs South Africa match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the England vs South Africa match online for free?

The England vs South Africa match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Probable Playing 11

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee