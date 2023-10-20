Headlines

Nakuul Mehta reacts to video of cop not allowing Pak fan to shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' at Pak vs Aus World Cup match

DNA TV Show: Stubble burning season returns, Delhi-NCR set to choke from air pollution

World Cup 2023: Australia's dominance shines in commanding 62-run victory over Pakistan

ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa Match 20

ENG vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa Match 20

ENG vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot drops big hint amid wait for Congress’ candidate list

8 foods that help prevent hair fall

Highest partnership between opening batters in ODI World Cup history

10 must-watch Indian web series with strong female characters to watch this Navratri

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Anil Kapoor 'disappears' from Instagram, Boney Kapoor explains if this is related to Mr India 2: 'He did mention...'

Nivedita Bhattacharya reacts to The Vaccine War's failure, says audience considered film to be politically influenced

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

ENG vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

Check out all the details related to England vs South Africa match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Mumbai

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

England and South Africa are scheduled to face each other in the twelfth game of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (October 21). England faced a disappointing 69-run loss to Afghanistan in Delhi in the tournament's opening match. Additionally, England has lost two out of their three games and currently holds the fifth position on the points table.

Contrastingly, South Africa initiated the tournament with a remarkable win against Sri Lanka and continued their success with a convincing victory over the five-time World Cup champions, Australia.

Weather report

Saturday, October 21, There is no possibility of rain but the weather in the Financial Capital will be very hot. 

Live streaming details

ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: When is the England vs South Africa match to be played?

England vs South Africa match will be played on Saturday, October 20. 

ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: At what time England vs South Africa match will be played?

The England vs South Africa match will be played at 2:00 pm IST. 

ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: Where will the England vs South Africa match be played?

The England vs South Africa match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs South Africa match?

The live telecast of the England vs South Africa match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. 

ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the England vs South Africa match online for free? 

The England vs South Africa match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Probable Playing 11

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

5 ways to cope with depression during holiday season

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

Tata to mirror Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail strategy? May add over Rs 8300 crore in…

Anil Kapoor 'disappears' from Instagram, Boney Kapoor explains if this is related to Mr India 2: 'He did mention...'

Meet Indian who won UAE's jackpot, will get Rs 5.6 lakh per month for 25 years

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE