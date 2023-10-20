ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa Match 20

ENG vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 20, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, England vs South Africa

England and South Africa are scheduled to face each other in the twelfth game of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (October 21). England faced a disappointing 69-run loss to Afghanistan in Delhi in the tournament's opening match. Additionally, England has lost two out of their three games and currently holds the fifth position on the points table.

Contrastingly, South Africa initiated the tournament with a remarkable win against Sri Lanka and continued their success with a convincing victory over the five-time World Cup Champions, Australia.

Match Details

Match: England vs South Africa, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 20

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: Saturday, October 21, 02:00 PM (IST)

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler, H Klaasen

Batters: Joe Root, R van der Dussen, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Liam Livingston, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada

ENG vs SA, MY Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler, H Klaasen, Joe Root, R van der Dussen, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Liam Livingston, Marco Jansen, Adil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada