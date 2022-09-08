ENG vs SA 3rd Test match Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa match in London

England vs South Africa

England will lock horns with South Africa in the third and final fixture of the Test series at Kennington Oval, London. Ahead of this game, the series is leveled 1-1, and a riveting final fixture awaits us.

READ: Watch: Massive fight erupt between Pakistan and Afghanistan supporters after Asia cup game

The Dean Elgar-led side won the first Test by innings and 12 runs. While England bounced back in style winning the second Test by innings.

England will be missing their biggest piece of the Bazball puzzle, Jonny Bairstow, who was ruled out of the third Test, upcoming series against Pakistan and the T20 World Cup 2022 due to a freak injury but in Harry Brook, they have the most promising young batter of English cricket across formats, who will be making his debut on Thursday.

In place of van der Dussen, Proteas are likely to bring in the in-form Ryan Rickelton. In addition, Simon Harmer can make way for Marco Jansen, due to the pitch assisting the pacers.

Dream11 Prediction – England vs South Africa - 3rd test match

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England vs South Africa

England vs South Africa My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Ben Foakes

Batters: Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Joe Root, Keegan Petersen

All-rounders: Ben Stokes (c), Keshav Maharaj

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada (vc), James Anderson, Stuart Broad

READ: Chelsea sack manager Thomas Tuchel after Champions League loss against Dinamo Zagreb

ENG vs SA Probable Playing XIs

England: Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Joe Root, Keegan Petersen, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada (vc), James Anderson, Stuart Broad

South Africa: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

ENG vs SA My Dream11 team

Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Joe Root, Keegan Petersen, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada (vc), James Anderson, Stuart Broad