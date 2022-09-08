Search icon
ENG vs SA 3rd Test match Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa match in London

ENG vs SA 3rd Test match Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for England vs South Africa 3rd Test match in London.

Sep 08, 2022

England vs South Africa

England will lock horns with South Africa in the third and final fixture of the Test series at Kennington Oval, London. Ahead of this game, the series is leveled 1-1, and a riveting final fixture awaits us. 

The Dean Elgar-led side won the first Test by innings and 12 runs. While England bounced back in style winning the second Test by innings.

England will be missing their biggest piece of the Bazball puzzle, Jonny Bairstow, who was ruled out of the third Test, upcoming series against Pakistan and the T20 World Cup 2022 due to a freak injury but in Harry Brook, they have the most promising young batter of English cricket across formats, who will be making his debut on Thursday.

In place of van der Dussen, Proteas are likely to bring in the in-form Ryan Rickelton. In addition, Simon Harmer can make way for Marco Jansen, due to the pitch assisting the pacers.

Wicketkeepers: Ben Foakes

BattersDean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Joe Root, Keegan Petersen

All-roundersBen Stokes (c), Keshav Maharaj

BowlersAnrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada (vc), James Anderson, Stuart Broad

ENG vs SA Probable Playing XIs

England: Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Joe Root, Keegan Petersen, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada (vc), James Anderson, Stuart Broad

South Africa: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Joe Root, Keegan Petersen, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada (vc), James Anderson, Stuart Broad

DNA Originals
More

