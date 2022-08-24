Headlines

ENG vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: When and where to watch England vs South Africa 2nd Test match in Manchester

Know all the details of the upcoming 2nd Test match between England and South Africa.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 09:01 AM IST

After being thrashed by South Africa in two and a half days in the first Test at Lord’s, England will be aiming for a winning return in the second game which starts on Thursday. 

England came into the series having won all four Test matches under new captain Ben Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum. However, the hosts were no match to their previous matches as they were cheaply bowled out in the first innings and also failed to make a big score in the 2nd innings.

READ: Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick Guns clinch hat-trick of wins as they clinch a 2-point win against Gujarat Giants

South Africa, on the other hand, will be keen to wrap up the series in Manchester and continue with the domination they showed in the first match. While South Africa was in roaring form, it was England’s worst performance under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

When and what time will England vs South Africa 2nd Test match start?

England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played on August 25 (Thursday) at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will England vs South Africa 2nd Test match take place?

England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will take place at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium, Manchester.

READ: Cheteshwar Pujara scores 132 runs in 90 balls, his 3rd century in last 5 innings for Sussex

Which channel will telecast England vs South Africa 2nd Test match in India?

England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be aired on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the England vs South Africa 2nd Test match​ in India?

England vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv App.

