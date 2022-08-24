ENG vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: When and where to watch England vs South Africa 2nd Test match in Manchester

Know all the details of the upcoming 2nd Test match between England and South Africa.

After being thrashed by South Africa in two and a half days in the first Test at Lord’s, England will be aiming for a winning return in the second game which starts on Thursday.

England came into the series having won all four Test matches under new captain Ben Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum. However, the hosts were no match to their previous matches as they were cheaply bowled out in the first innings and also failed to make a big score in the 2nd innings.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be keen to wrap up the series in Manchester and continue with the domination they showed in the first match. While South Africa was in roaring form, it was England’s worst performance under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

When and what time will England vs South Africa 2nd Test match start?

England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played on August 25 (Thursday) at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will England vs South Africa 2nd Test match take place?

England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will take place at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium, Manchester.

Which channel will telecast England vs South Africa 2nd Test match in India?

England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be aired on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the England vs South Africa 2nd Test match​ in India?

England vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv App.