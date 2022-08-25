ENG vs SA 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa 2nd Test in Manchester

Ben Stokes and Brandon McCullum in conversation ahead of 2nd Test

England and South Africa cross swords in Manchester in the second Test from Thursday, after the Proteas gave the Three Lions a lesson in the first Test. Even though Ben Stokes' side suffered a massive defeat, they will most likely stick to their 'Bazball' approach for the second Test of the three-match series.

South Africa prevailed in the previous contest by an innings and 12 runs, as they put up a total of 326 runs on the board, followed by a clinical display by the Proteas bowling department which choked England's batters.

Kagiso Rabada's five-fore was one of the highlights of the contest, while Olive Pope top scored for the hosts with 73 runs in the first innings, although they suffered a huge collapse in the second innings.

Ahead of the second Test in Manchester, South Africa will be eyeing a series win, while England will be hoping for a better show, to try and stage a comeback.

Dream11 Prediction – England vs South Africa - 2nd Test

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes

Batters: Dean Elgar (vc), Rassie van der Dussen, Ollie Pope

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Joe Root (c)

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, James Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

ENG vs SA 2nd Test Probable Playing XIs

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (Capt), Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa: Dean Elgar (Capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Dean Elgar (vc), Rassie van der Dussen, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Joe Root (c), Keshav Maharaj, James Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

England vs South Africa 2nd Test match Details

England vs South Africa 2nd Test match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at the Old Trafford Ground in Manchester, from August 25-29. The match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.