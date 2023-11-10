ENG vs PAK ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Check out all the details related to England vs Pakistan match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Kolkata.

England will face Pakistan in the penultimate league match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday. The defending champions, England, managed to break their five-match losing streak with an impressive 160-run victory over the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Pakistan's chances of advancing in the World Cup are dwindling after New Zealand's dominant triumph over Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match?

The England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match is on Saturday, November 11 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time is the England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match?

The England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match will begin at 2:00 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch the England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including England vs Pakistan, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

Eden Gardens is renowned for having one of the most competitive wickets in the country. Seamers will find assistance upfront, while spinners can expect a significant amount of turn during the middle overs. Judging from recent results, a score exceeding 260 is considered commendable on this pitch.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the sun will shine brightly above the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata. Fortunately, rain will not disrupt the ENG vs PAK match, as the chance of precipitation is only one percent. The cloud cover will also be minimal, at just one percent, while the humidity will be at a comfortable 46 percent. Additionally, the temperature will vary between a pleasant 21 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Probabale playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

READ| ENG vs PAK, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Pakistan Match 44