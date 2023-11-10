ENG vs PAK ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Headlines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's song Abundance in Millets secures nomination at Grammy Awards 2024

Wordle 875 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 11

This National Awardee took 3-year Army training, spent time at the front in Kargil War, almost got burnt after...

Israel-Hamas war: IDF raids Hamas top leader Yahiya Sinwar's brother's office, seizes weapons, missiles, maps

World Cup 2023: This star England player may retire after match against Pakistan, it's not Stokes, Moeen Ali

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's song Abundance in Millets secures nomination at Grammy Awards 2024

Wordle 875 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 11

Harish Khanna calls his experience of working in 12th Fail ‘liberating’, recalls meeting real life IPS Manoj Sharma

6 Indian bowlers to attain no.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

10 countries that accept Indian driving licenses

5 post-workout meal options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Harish Khanna calls his experience of working in 12th Fail ‘liberating’, recalls meeting real life IPS Manoj Sharma

This National Awardee took 3-year Army training, spent time at the front in Kargil War, almost got burnt after...

Huge rift between Bigg Boss 17’s new ‘love-birds’ as Abhishek Kumar calls Khanzaadi fake: ‘Tumne mera dil…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

ENG vs PAK ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Check out all the details related to England vs Pakistan match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Kolkata.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 10:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

England will face Pakistan in the penultimate league match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday. The defending champions, England, managed to break their five-match losing streak with an impressive 160-run victory over the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Pakistan's chances of advancing in the World Cup are dwindling after New Zealand's dominant triumph over Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match?

The England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match is on Saturday, November 11 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time is the England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match?

The England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match will begin at 2:00 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch the England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including England vs Pakistan, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

Eden Gardens is renowned for having one of the most competitive wickets in the country. Seamers will find assistance upfront, while spinners can expect a significant amount of turn during the middle overs. Judging from recent results, a score exceeding 260 is considered commendable on this pitch.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the sun will shine brightly above the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata. Fortunately, rain will not disrupt the ENG vs PAK match, as the chance of precipitation is only one percent. The cloud cover will also be minimal, at just one percent, while the humidity will be at a comfortable 46 percent. Additionally, the temperature will vary between a pleasant 21 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Probabale playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

READ| ENG vs PAK, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Pakistan Match 44

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: CM KCR declares assets worth Rs 59 crore, Rs 25 crore liabilities

UGC announces regulations for setting up of campuses by foreign universities in India

This actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined; gave superhit at 87, yet no one called him a superstar

Cash-for-query case: TMC MP Mahua Moitra complains to LS Speaker on breach of privilege, know what happened

Android users may soon get a new chat-like message box in Gmail, here’s what it will do

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE