ENG vs PAK, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Pakistan Match 44

ENG vs PAK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 44, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, England vs Pakistan.

England is set to face Pakistan in their last 2023 World Cup fixture at Eden Gardens on November 11th. Pakistan needs to defeat England by 287 runs in order to secure a place in the semi-finals. This match is equally crucial for England, as the defending champions must finish among the top seven in the points table to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be hosted by Pakistan. After a prolonged period of struggle, England finally returned to their winning ways in the last game, triumphing over the Netherlands by a margin of 160 runs.

Pakistan had a promising start to the tournament, defeating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. However, they suffered their first loss against India, who defeated them by seven wickets in Ahmedabad. Currently, Pakistan is placed below New Zealand in the standings, and it would require a significant victory for them to surpass the Black Caps and move up the table.

South Africa, India, and Australia have already secured their spots in the playoff stage, while Pakistan and New Zealand are still in contention for the final spot.

ENG vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 44

Date and Time: November 11, 2:00 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Dawid Malan (C), Ben Stokes, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, David Willey, Shaheen Afridi(VC), Haris Rauf

ENG vs PAK, My Dream11 prediction

Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan, Ben Stokes, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan (c), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique (vc), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Wasim

