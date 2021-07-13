ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam smashes 158, becomes fastest cricketer to achieve THIS record

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stormed his way back into form with a stupendous hundred and played a classy innings of 158 runs off just 139 balls. Babar, who was struggling for runs in the first two games of the three-match ODI series scoring 0 and 19, worked his way back into runs and made the England bowlers pay, once he was set.

After losing the wicket of opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan were in desperate need of a partnership and Babar Azam found an able ally in Imam-ul-Haq. The two put on a 92-run partnership for the second wickets and both reached their half-centuries.

After losing Imam, Mohammad Rizwan joined his skipper in the middle and the two just took off and launched an attack on the inexperienced English bowling line-up. Babar brought up his 14th century in the one-day internationals and became the fastest cricketer in the world - men and women - to achieve the fear.

Babar brought up his 14th ODI century in 81 innings, which is one less than Australian women's skipper Meg Lanning, who achieved the same feat in 82 innings. Former South African batsman Hashim Amla did it in 84 innings, followed by Australian opener David Warner in 98 innings. Indian skipper Virat Kohli took 103 innings to reach 14 centuries in the ODIs.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam brings up his 14th century in ODI cricket #ENGvPAK | https://t.co/wt6TEMLTGd pic.twitter.com/lUWoEdjbnc — ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2021

Babar Azam got out after scoring 158 runs, which helped his side reach 331/9 in the final match of the series. After being 0-2 down, the visitors will be hoping to salvage some pride and win the third ODI to avoid a clean sweep.