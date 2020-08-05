ENG vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first in Manchester

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali has won the toss and invited England to bowl first at Old Trafford in the opening game of the three-match Test series in Manchester.

The series is a part of the World Test Championship.

Back in July, it was confirmed that TV umpires will be monitoring the front-foot no-ball calls exclusively in the inaugural ICC World Cup Super League and it will be present in today's series opener.

The ODI Super League began with the three-match ODI series between Ireland and England.

The ICC had previously used the technology to call the front-foot no-balls last year in the series between India and West Indies.

In the series between India and West Indies, this technology was used on a trial basis, but the apex cricketing body was satisfied with the outcomes and as a result, third-umpires called front-foot no-balls in this year's Women's T20 World Cup as well.

HERE ARE THE PLAYING XI:

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah