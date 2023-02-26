ENG vs NZ: Tim Southee equals MS Dhoni's long-standing batting record in Tests, details inside

Image Source: Twitter

New Zealand captain Tim Southee matched the batting record of Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni during the second Test match against England on Saturday, cementing his place in the history books.

Tim Southee sent Stuart Broad's delivery soaring over the boundary for a massive six, bringing his total of sixes in Test cricket to 78 - the same as Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The right-handed batsman is now just six sixes away from equaling the legendary West Indian batsman Viv Richards' tally in the format. Southee's powerful hitting was on full display as he remained unbeaten on 23 off 18 balls, smashing two sixes in the process.

That is some hitting



Tim Southee now equals MS Dhoni for number of Test match s with 78... #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/1qoa2odbMt — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 25, 2023

Meanwhile, James Anderson and Jack Leach masterfully orchestrated the downfall of New Zealand on the second day of the second Test match, picking up three wickets each and sending the Kiwis crashing to 138/7 at stumps. Tom Blundell and skipper Tim Southee were the last men standing for New Zealand, with Blundell finishing the day unbeaten on 25 off 55 balls and Southee on 23 off 18.

The visitors asserted their dominance over the hosts in all three sessions of the first day of the second Test match. England resumed their innings on 315/3, with Harry Brook on 184 and Joe Root standing on 101. Many fans had anticipated that Brooks would reach a double century, but he was unfortunately dismissed early on by Matt Henry.

