ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler shines as England beat New Zealand by 20 runs to stay alive in semi-final race

ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022

England held their nerve to defeat New Zealand in a critical Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

England successfully defended 179 against Kane Williamson's side to overtake Australia and move into second place in Group 2 points standings as the race for the final four positions heats up Down Under.

England needed a win to keep their semi-final dreams alive, and they delivered with skipper Jos Buttler leading from the front with the bat. Buttler, who had a rough period, had a well-paced knock, smashing 73 off 47 balls to lead the side to a competitive total at Brisbane's Gabba.

A captain's knock



Jos Buttler's stunning 47-ball 73 earns him the @aramco pic.twitter.com/vkvflhXqbF November 1, 2022

Despite their first defeat of the competition, New Zealand leads Group 2 with 5 points. England is locked for second place with Australia on points, although Buttler's team have a higher Net Run Rate than the reigning champions. Sri Lanka is in fourth place with four points, and all four are in contention for the group's two semi-final positions.

Australia will play Afghanistan in their last match on November 4 in Adelaide, while New Zealand will play Ireland at the same venue on the same day. England will have an advantage because they will face Sri Lanka last in the group on November 5 in Sydney.

