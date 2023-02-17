ENG vs NZ: Stuart Broad-James Anderson become second bowling pair to claim 1,000 Test wickets

File Photo

England's formidable fast bowling duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson made history on Friday, February 17th, becoming only the second pair to reach the milestone of 1,000 Test wickets. This momentous achievement was reached on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, when Broad dismissed Neil Wagner.

Australian legends Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne were the first bowling duo to reach the remarkable milestone of 1,001 wickets. During their 104 Test matches together, they achieved a combined tally of 1,001 wickets. Broad and Anderson are featuring in their 133rd Test match as a bowling pair, and they are well on their way to surpassing the McGrath-Warne record.

The landmark wicket arrived in the opening session of play on Day 2. In the 25th over of New Zealand's innings, Broad set up Wagner with a flurry of short balls before delivering a fuller delivery and changing his pace, coming in from round the wicket. Caught off-guard, Wagner was too early into his flick and chipped a simple catch, departing with a quick 27 off 32 balls.

Earlier in the Test, Anderson dismissed New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson for 6 and Henry Nicholls for 4. Anderson is currently on 677 scalps, having played in his 178th Test, while Broad has 567 wickets and is featuring in his 160th Test. This marks a remarkable milestone for both bowlers, as they continue to cement their legacies as two of the greatest bowlers in the history of the game.

Resuming their first innings at 37/3, New Zealand went to Tea on Day 2 at 138/5. After Wagner's dismissal for 27, following a fourth-wicket stand of 51 with Devon Conway, New Zealand suffered a major setback when Daryl Mitchell was dismissed for a duck. The Kiwi all-rounder was trapped leg before by Ollie Robinson after failing to offer a stroke to a delivery that nipped back in.

At Tea on Day 2 of the Test, Conway remained unbeaten on 72, while Tom Blundell was on 21, providing New Zealand with a glimmer of hope for a strong finish to their first innings.

