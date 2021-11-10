ENG vs NZ Semi-finals 1, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch England vs New Zealand match Live on TV

England is currently the number 1 ranked T20I side while New Zealand is at the 4th spot.

The 1st Semi-Final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi. These two teams were finalists in the ICC World Cup 2019 and it saw the host England win the clash in the most debatable way.

However, all these things will be pushed behind as surely the 2019 final defeat has haunted the Kiwis for a long time, and this would be the perfect time to avenge their loss here.

Details of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final 1 match between England vs New Zealand:

Where is the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand game taking place?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 game between England vs New Zealand will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand game begin?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand game will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (November 10).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand game?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand game will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

How to watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand game online?

The online streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand game will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website.