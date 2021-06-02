'I am wayyyyy too old for this...': Ben Stokes trolls England teammates after photoshoot ahead of NZ series

England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is still working his way back from the finger injury he sustained in the very first match for his side Rajasthan Royals in the suspended 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), was at his amusing best on the eve of his side's first Test of the summer against New Zealand.

England Cricket on their official social media handles shared the pictures from the photoshoot of all the eight bowling options in their squad for the two-match series against the Kiwis and Stokes got a chance to poke fun at every single one of them on his Instagram stories.

First he shared the combined picture of all of them saying “If Head & Shoulder pictures could speak”. Then, he started commenting on the poses of each one of those. On the legendary James Anderson's picture, Stokes wrote “I am wayyyyyy too old of this S**t”.

After which, he followed it with trolling Stuart Broad. On Broad's expression, Ben Stokes suggested that the pacer is “Still trying to hold onto being a heartthrob”. Skipper Joe Root, who took a fifer against India in February earlier this year, was also part of the bowling attack and he too was trolled by Stokes saying, "Why do you keep asking what chest size my trousers are?" looking at his trouser size.

You can check the reactions of Stokes here: