ENG vs NZ 3rd Test live streaming: When and where to watch England vs New Zealand 3rd Test match

Know all the details about the upcoming 3rd Test match between England and New Zealand.

England will aim to complete a whitewash of the three-match Test series when they take on New Zealand in the final Test at Headingley on Thursday (June 23). England has already secured the series by winning the first Test at Lord’s by five wickets and the second at Trent Bridge also by 5 wickets.

READ: ENG vs NZ 3rd Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for England vs New Zealand match in Leeds

Joe Root could be once again seen leading the England National Cricket Team in Test cricket if newly appointed captain Ben Stokes misses out on the fixture against New Zealand National Cricket Team.

Currently, there is no designated Test vice-captain in the England team. In the absence of Stokes, there is a huge possibility of Joe Root, who stepped down as Test captain after the West Indies series, once again leading the side, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo.

When and what time will England vs New Zealand 3rd Test match start?

England vs New Zealand 3rd Test match will be played on June 23 (Thursday) at 03:30 PM IST.

Where will England vs New Zealand 3rd Test take place?

England vs New Zealand 3rd Test match will be held at the Headingly cricket stadium, Leeds.

Which channel will telecast England vs New Zealand 3rd Test in India?

England vs New Zealand 3rd Test match will be aired on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

READ: 'Ravi Shastri was a broadcaster': Rashid Latif blames ex-India coach for Virat Kohli's barren spell

How to watch the live streaming of England vs New Zealand 3rd Test in India?

England vs New Zealand 3rd Test match will stream live on the Sony Liv app and website.

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Alex Lee's, Ben Foakes, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Craig Overton, Jack Leach

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Will Young, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner