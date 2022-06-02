ENG vs NZ 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for England vs New Zealand match in Lord's

England vs New Zealand

The World Test Champions (WTC) 2022-23 will see England host New Zealand for the first Test from June 2. The two sides have faced each other in 107 Test matches so far of which England has won 48 whereas New Zealand has come out victorious on 12 occasions with 47 matches ended with a draw.

READ | Brendon McCullum appointed as the head-coach of the England's men's Test cricket team

England's Test cricket team was in disarray after they had faced a humiliating series defeat in West Indies. Soon after the loss, Joe Root stepped down as England's Test captain. Now looking to make a fresh start, Ben Stokes, who has replaced Joe Root will be under the guidance of new coach Brendon McCullum.

Talking about the Kiwis, they will be looking to repeat the success that they had on their last tour of England in 2021. New Zealand had scripted history in that series by defeating England by eight wickets in the second Test and winning the two-match series 1-0. It was their first series triumph in England in 22 years.

Dream11 Prediction – England vs New Zealand – 1st Test in Lord's

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Joe Root, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Daryl Mitchell, Craig Overton

Bowlers: James Anderson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Alex Lee's, Ben Foakes, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Craig Overton, Jack Leach

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Will Young, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

England vs New Zealand My Dream11 Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Joe Root (C), Devon Conway, Ben Stokes (VC), Daryl Mitchell, Craig Overton, James Anderson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

England vs New Zealand Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at Lord's Cricket Ground, London on Thursday, June 2. The match will be aired live on SONY SIX and in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 in India. Fans can live stream the match on the SonyLiv app.

Squads

England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Craig Overton

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell(w), Cam Fletcher, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel