Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

ENG vs NZ 1st Test: BazBall phenomenon rolls on as England beat New Zealand by 267 runs

Stuart Broad delivered a masterful performance on the third day, claiming 4/49 to dismantle the New Zealand top-order and leave the home side reeling at 63/5 overnight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

ENG vs NZ 1st Test: BazBall phenomenon rolls on as England beat New Zealand by 267 runs
File Photo

England needed less than a session on the fourth day to trounce New Zealand by 267 runs in the first day-night Test, giving them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. This is England's first Test victory in New Zealand since 2008, and their tenth win in eleven matches since Brendon McCullum and Christchurch-born Ben Stokes assumed the roles of coach and captain, respectively.

England's strategy of aggressively batting during the day and doing all they could to expose New Zealand's batting to the unpredictable evening sessions proved to be a successful tactic. By taking this approach, England was able to capitalize on the changing conditions and gain a decisive advantage.

Stuart Broad delivered a masterful performance on the third day, claiming 4/49 to dismantle the New Zealand top-order and leave the home side reeling at 63/5 overnight. His long-time and record-breaking partner, James Anderson, followed suit with 4/18, sealing the victory when he bowled No. 11 Blair Tickner (8) just before tea, leaving New Zealand all out for 127 and the win imminent.

"Another great performance," said Stokes. "Very clinical with the bat and very clinical with the ball. One of the most pleasing things is that whatever New Zealand threw at us we managed to react to that and come out on the positive side.It was entertaining cricket and that's what we want to do".

New Zealand have endured a dismal run of form in their last five Test series, having failed to secure a single victory. Now, they must win the second Test in Wellington, commencing on Friday, to salvage the series and avoid a demoralizing defeat. England, meanwhile, will take a 1-0 series lead into the second and final Test in Wellington, with the match set to kick off on Friday.

READ| 'Venkatesh Prasad's tweets have added fuel to the fire': Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's criticism

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in red dress for Shehzada promotions
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Streaming This Week: TVF Pitchers Season 2, Ram Setu, Thank God, OTT releases to binge-watch
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MCD mayor poll to be held on February 22, Delhi LG VK Saxena gives nod to CM Arvind Kejriwal's proposal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.