ENG vs NZ 1st Test: BazBall phenomenon rolls on as England beat New Zealand by 267 runs

England needed less than a session on the fourth day to trounce New Zealand by 267 runs in the first day-night Test, giving them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. This is England's first Test victory in New Zealand since 2008, and their tenth win in eleven matches since Brendon McCullum and Christchurch-born Ben Stokes assumed the roles of coach and captain, respectively.

England's strategy of aggressively batting during the day and doing all they could to expose New Zealand's batting to the unpredictable evening sessions proved to be a successful tactic. By taking this approach, England was able to capitalize on the changing conditions and gain a decisive advantage.

Stuart Broad delivered a masterful performance on the third day, claiming 4/49 to dismantle the New Zealand top-order and leave the home side reeling at 63/5 overnight. His long-time and record-breaking partner, James Anderson, followed suit with 4/18, sealing the victory when he bowled No. 11 Blair Tickner (8) just before tea, leaving New Zealand all out for 127 and the win imminent.

Well played @englandcricket. The visitors claim a 267-run win at Bay Oval with Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad taking four wickets each. We move to Wellington for the 2nd Test at the Basin Reserve on Friday. Catch up on the scores | https://t.co/7ltlnCW1ng. #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/mez801GrZH — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 19, 2023

"Another great performance," said Stokes. "Very clinical with the bat and very clinical with the ball. One of the most pleasing things is that whatever New Zealand threw at us we managed to react to that and come out on the positive side.It was entertaining cricket and that's what we want to do".

New Zealand have endured a dismal run of form in their last five Test series, having failed to secure a single victory. Now, they must win the second Test in Wellington, commencing on Friday, to salvage the series and avoid a demoralizing defeat. England, meanwhile, will take a 1-0 series lead into the second and final Test in Wellington, with the match set to kick off on Friday.

