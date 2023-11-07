Headlines

Sara Ali Khan spills beans about Orry's mysterious work profile, Ananya Panday consults him for...

Katrina Kaif falls victim to deepfake after Rashmika Mandanna, morphed pic of towel fight scene from Tiger 3 goes viral

ENG vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Pune

Literacy rate stands at 79.70, women ahead of men, reveals Bihar caste survey

ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Netherlands Match 40

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sara Ali Khan spills beans about Orry's mysterious work profile, Ananya Panday consults him for...

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Katrina Kaif falls victim to deepfake after Rashmika Mandanna, morphed pic of towel fight scene from Tiger 3 goes viral

Top self help books that can change your life

9 Indian states with highest climate risk

7 blockbuster films Katrina Kaif rejected

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Sara Ali Khan spills beans about Orry's mysterious work profile, Ananya Panday consults him for...

Katrina Kaif falls victim to deepfake after Rashmika Mandanna, morphed pic of towel fight scene from Tiger 3 goes viral

Bhasker Viswanathan's short Behrupiya selected for Indian Panorama at International Film Festival of India 2023

HomeCricket

Cricket

ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Netherlands Match 40

ENG vs NED Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 40, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, England vs Netherlands

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Defending world champions England will be playing their second last game of the tournament as they take on the Netherlands on Wednesday.However, England hasn't done well in this competition in India. They've won just one match and lost six so far. Their tournament started poorly with a big nine-wicket loss to New Zealand in their first game. Their only win came against Bangladesh when they beat them by 137 runs.

In their most recent match, England lost to Australia by 33 runs. Even though Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes played well, both scoring half-centuries, they couldn't chase down Australia's total of 286 runs. Now, England is hoping to win their remaining matches in the tournament to finish on a positive note.

The match will happen at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on November 8. The Netherlands made a comeback to this tournament after 12 years by performing really well in the ICC qualifiers in Zimbabwe. But in India, they've only won two matches. They beat a strong team, South Africa, and also got the better of Bangladesh. However, in their last game, they lost to Afghanistan by seven wickets. Now, they're aiming to surprise a struggling England team and make more history in India.

Match Details:

Match - England vs Netherlands, Match 40

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: November 8th at 2:00 PM IST and Local Time

ENG vs NED Dream 11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Scott Edwards

Batters: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Colin Ackerman, Max O'Dowd

Allrounders: Chris Woakes, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merve

ENG vs NED, My Dream 11 Team

Jos Buttler, Scott Edwards, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Colin Ackerman, Max O'Dowd, Chris Woakes, Bas de Leede, Mark Wood, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merve

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who studied in US, now leads Rs 13,430 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 22,470 cr net worth

Meet man who lost Rs 7000 crore in 3 months, Mukesh Ambani wants to buy his…

Bihar caste survey reveals only 5.76 % of SCs finished school; details inside

Who was Prathima KS, Karnataka officer mysteriously murdered after multiple raids? Sequence of events

Delhi NCR news: Primary schools in Gurugram, Faridabad closed due to rising pollution

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE