ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Netherlands Match 40

ENG vs NED Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 40, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, England vs Netherlands

Defending world champions England will be playing their second last game of the tournament as they take on the Netherlands on Wednesday.However, England hasn't done well in this competition in India. They've won just one match and lost six so far. Their tournament started poorly with a big nine-wicket loss to New Zealand in their first game. Their only win came against Bangladesh when they beat them by 137 runs.

In their most recent match, England lost to Australia by 33 runs. Even though Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes played well, both scoring half-centuries, they couldn't chase down Australia's total of 286 runs. Now, England is hoping to win their remaining matches in the tournament to finish on a positive note.

The match will happen at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on November 8. The Netherlands made a comeback to this tournament after 12 years by performing really well in the ICC qualifiers in Zimbabwe. But in India, they've only won two matches. They beat a strong team, South Africa, and also got the better of Bangladesh. However, in their last game, they lost to Afghanistan by seven wickets. Now, they're aiming to surprise a struggling England team and make more history in India.

Match Details:

Match - England vs Netherlands, Match 40

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: November 8th at 2:00 PM IST and Local Time

ENG vs NED Dream 11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Scott Edwards

Batters: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Colin Ackerman, Max O'Dowd

Allrounders: Chris Woakes, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merve

