ENG vs NED: Chris Woakes informs on-field umpire of faulty helmet to avoid timed out dismissal, pic goes viral

One of the highlights of the tournament so far has been the controversial dismissal of Angelo Mathews due to a timed out call.

England, the reigning ODI World Cup champions, are locking horns with Netherlands in Match 40 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Jos Buttler, the captain of the English team, won the toss and chose to bat first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

One of the highlights of the tournament so far has been the controversial dismissal of Angelo Mathews due to a timed out call. Chris Woakes, who came onto the field after Moeen Ali's dismissal, quickly noticed an issue with helmet and promptly informed the on-field umpire before the opposing team could appeal. This incident occurred just before the third delivery of the 36th over, and Woakes approached the umpire in a lighthearted manner, jokingly discussing the timed out rule.

Pictures of this incident have been circulating on X.

Chris Woakes faced a helmet issue, so he displayed it to the umpires to avoid getting 'timed out.' #ENGvsNED #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/aAk931nQRG — Muhammad Taha (@Taha_verse) November 8, 2023

It is worth noting that Angelo Mathews made history as the first player to be timed out in international cricket during a match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Delhi. Since then, the experienced cricketer has expressed his opinion on the matter, sharing video evidence that shows the timer still had five seconds remaining before the decision was made.