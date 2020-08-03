Headlines

ENG vs IRE: Groin injury pulls England fast bowler Reece Topley out of final ODI

England fast bowler Reece Topley to miss third and final one-day international (ODI) against Ireland after picking up a groin injury, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Monday, two days after he made his international comeback.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2020, 08:05 PM IST

With England's first-choice fast bowlers rested between tests against the West Indies and upcoming matches against Pakistan, Topley was called up to the ODI squad and he made his first appearance in more than four years on Saturday.

The 26-year-old bowled nine overs and picked up Ireland's final wicket in England's four-wicket win.

The six-foot seven inch Topley joins Joe Denly on the sidelines after the batsman was ruled out of the final two ODIs when he suffered back spasms in training ahead of the second match.

England have already clinched the three-match series with wins from the first two games. All matches are being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.