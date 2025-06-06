Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from Test cricket. Shubman Gill is the new Test captain and may replace Kohli at number four.

India is gearing up to kick off their World Test Championship 2025-27 journey with a tour to England, where they will face off against the Three Lions in a five-match Test Series starting June 20. Unfortunately, they'll be missing two key players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have both hung up their boots in the longest format of the game. Shubman Gill has stepped up as the new Test captain, taking over Rohit's role. There are also whispers that Gill might take Kohli's spot at number four in the batting lineup. The fresh-faced skipper has offered a bit of a mysterious response regarding India's batting order.

During a press conference before the team heads to England, Shubman Gill mentioned that they have some time to finalize their lineup before the Test Series kicks off. They still have an intra-squad match against India A and a 10-day training camp in London, which will play a big role in determining who slots into which position in the batting order for the series against England.

“We still have some time, we will be playing an intra-squad and have a 10-day camp in London. We will decide the batting order once we are there,” he said at a press conference.

The team won't face any additional pressure to cover the voids created by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirements, according to Shubman Gill. Although replacing them is extremely tough, he noted, the team has the experience to handle their absence.

"I think there is pressure every time you play and match or start a tour. As such, there is pressure ahead of every series, but there would not be any extra pressure. Rohit and Virat are very experienced players, and it is very difficult to fill the space, but as a team, we have a lot of experience, and we have played a lot of matches," he added.

Ravindra Jadeja stands out as the most seasoned player in the squad. After an eight-year hiatus, Karun Nair is making his return to the Test team. Fun fact: he holds the record for the highest score by an Indian against England, having scored an impressive 303 not out back in 2016. The record for the highest score by an Indian in England belongs to Sunil Gavaskar, who made 221 in 1979. Over the past nine decades, India has only clinched three Test series victories in England.

Also read| 'Loved the way our Sarpanch...': Preity Zinta finally breaks silence on Punjab Kings' IPL 2025 final defeat to RCB