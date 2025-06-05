Get all the key details you need about the press conference featuring Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir ahead of the England-India Test series.

India is poised to embark on its World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign, traveling to England to face The Three Lions in a pivotal five-match Test series commencing on June 20. This series represents a significant new chapter in Indian Test cricket, as it will be the first time the team competes in this format without the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom have retired from Test cricket. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new captain, and this series will mark his inaugural appearance in this leadership role, alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir.

In anticipation of the series, a press conference will be held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, where Gambhir will address questions from the media, with Gill by his side. This will be the final media interaction before the highly anticipated India vs. England series.

Initially, Shubman Gill was slated to participate in the India A squad for the second unofficial Test against the England Lions, scheduled to begin on June 6. However, it has been announced that he will instead join the senior squad, having been rested following the conclusion of the Gujarat Titans' IPL campaign on May 30.

IND vs ENG Press Conference – Key Details

Date of the Press Conference: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time: The press conference will commence at 7:00 PM IST, shortly after the live coverage begins.

Location: BCCI Headquarters, Cricket Centre, Fourth Floor, Mumbai

Where to watch the press conference Live:

Fans can catch the live stream on JioHotstar, with a live telecast available on Star Sports 2 (Hindi) and Star Sports 3 (English).





Don’t miss @ShubmanGill's first media address as India’s Test captain, alongside head coach @GautamGambhir!



Catch the pre-departure press conference LIVE on… pic.twitter.com/y0hIaR0KFT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 5, 2025

India Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Also read| England announce 14-member squad for 1st Test vs India, star all-rounder returns after 3 years