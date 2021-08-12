ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli confirms Shardul Thakur ruled out of Lord's Test, says THIS about his injury

Headlines

Mumbai Diaries Season 2: Mohit Raina races against time to deal with aftermath of floods, release date out

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Unlock amazing deals on Amazon! Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

Akshay Kumar and Pooja Entertainment create sensation with Mission Raniganj Trailer, fans excited

This Bollywood couple has most liked wedding pic, it's not Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina-Vicky or Alia-Ranbir

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mumbai Diaries Season 2: Mohit Raina races against time to deal with aftermath of floods, release date out

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Unlock amazing deals on Amazon! Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

10 foods and drinks to reduce headache and migraine

Meet cricketers who will captain for the first time in ICC ODI World Cup

Top 10 richest people in India in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

This Bollywood couple has most liked wedding pic, it's not Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina-Vicky or Alia-Ranbir

'Rula diya': Mukesh Chhabra shares unseen pic of Sushant Singh Rajput having aloo parathas with his late mom, fans react

HomeCricket

Cricket

ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli confirms Shardul Thakur ruled out of Lord's Test, says THIS about his injury

Team India skipper Virat Kohli said in the pre-match presser that Shardul Thakur will not be playing the Lord's Test because of hamstring injury.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2021, 11:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India skipper Virat Kohli confirmed during the pre-match press conference that bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur will not be taking part in the second Test at Lord's after he suffered a hamstring injury but he suggested that it isn't that serious.

On the eve of the second of the five-match series against England, Kohli said that Thakur suffered an injury in his left hamstring, however, according to him he should be fit by the time the third Test match starts on August 25.

“From what we were told, he should be okay for the third Test. I think it is a myofascial strain on his left hamstring,” Kohli said on the extent of Thakur's injury.

However, Kohli wasn't too bothered about the lack of batting depth in absence of Thakur commending Jadeja's returns with the bat in the last game and that will hold them in good stead.

"Good thing is that Jadeja has got runs in the first Test already and he is going into the second game confident that already makes our batting deeper, the lower order contributed with bat a well. Yes, Shardul brings in more batting ability but having said that from the batsmen's point of view, we are well placed because (Cheteshwar) Pujara, Jinx (Ajinkya Rahane) and myself we didn't score too many," Kohli further said.

Kohli reckoned that they are in a good play despite Shardul's absence and the failure of their middle-order saying that the openers performed brilliantly and said that the focus should be only picking up 20 wickets rather than bringing a bowler in the line-up with some batting abilities.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Ishant Sharma are in the fray to replace Thakur as Team India will be looking to put behind the disappointment of a draw in the first match and start afresh at Lord's.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film trailer to be attached with Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War

Servosys Revealed: Why BFSI Players Fail in-the-middle during their Digital Transformation?

Bengaluru bandh latest news: What’s open, what’s not; all you need to know

Watch: Huge fire breaks out during Ganpati puja in Pune, BJP chief Nadda evacuated

Tata Motors launches vehicle scrapping facility in Surat, can recycle 15,000 vehicles per year

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE