'When sleep is life': Rohit Sharma captures Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur on the bus ride

After a six-day gap, Team India were finally out on the field at Headingley in Leeds where the third of the five-match Test series will be played starting Wednesday, August 25. Following two back-to-back Test matches at Trent Bridge and at Lord's, both teams got the time to relax, rejuvenate and refresh before three more matches.

After staying in London for five days, the team travelled to Leeds by bus. The Mumbai boys Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur, Rohit Sharma along with Ajinkya Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav had fun time with each other and shared pictures from the journey.

Rohit ensured that the fun time was made even more fun as he decided to capture Thakur and Shaw while they were taking a nap on the bus ride. While most of the players try to keep them busy during the transit by playing some games or listening to music, Shaw and Thakur prioritised their sleep.

Rohit posted the picture of two sleeping on the ride with the caption, “When sleep is life."

Not just Rohit, his wife Ritika Sajdeh too decided to have some fun and shared some laugh-out-loud moments on the bus journey. Ritika posted a picture of Rohit, whose face was covered with a jacket and captioned it saying, "The perfect travel buddy."

BCCI on Sunday shared a picture from the Emerald Headingley Stadium, where the third Test match will start. India is leading the series 1-0 after their 151-run win at the Lord's as first match of the series ended in a draw after the final day's play was washed out due to rain.